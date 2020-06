Athenex Inc:

* ATHENEX ANNOUNCES $225 MILLION LOAN AGREEMENT WITH OAKTREE

* ATHENEX INC - $100 MILLION IS BEING FUNDED UP FRONT

* ATHENEX INC - PORTION OF UPFRONT LOAN PROCEEDS BEING USED TO REPAY IN FULL EXISTING DEBT FACILITY

* ATHENEX INC - LOAN MATURES IN JUNE 2026