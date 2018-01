Jan 22 (Reuters) - Athenex Inc:

* ATHENEX ANNOUNCES ENCOURAGING EARLY CLINICAL EFFICACY AND SAFETY DATA OF ORAXOL IN CLINICAL TRIAL FOR THE TREATMENT OF BREAST CANCER

* ATHENEX - ‍AMONG FIRST 12 EVALUABLE PATIENTS, 50% HAD PARTIAL RESPONSE, 50% HAD STABLE DISEASE IN TRIAL OF ORAXOL FOR TREATMENT OF BREAST CANCER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: