March 9 (Reuters) - Athenex Inc:

* ATHENEX ANNOUNCES FDA ACCEPTANCE FOR FILING OF U.S. NDA FOR TIRBANIBULIN OINTMENT IN ACTINIC KERATOSIS

* ATHENEX -UNDER PDUFA ACT, FDA HAS SET TARGET ACTION DATE OF DEC 30, 2020 FOR TIRBANIBULIN OINTMENT

* ATHENEX- FDA HAS COMMUNICATED THAT IT IS NOT CURRENTLY PLANNING ON HOLDING AN ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO DISCUSS APPLICATION FOR TIRBANIBULIN OINTMENT