BRIEF-Athenex Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

* ATHENEX, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $37.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $35.1 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MILLION TO $125 MILLION

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $112.5 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS TOTALED $106.5 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

* ATHENEX - BELIEVES EXISTING CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH ABOUT EARLY-2019

* QTRLY NET LOSS OF $7.3 MILLION COMPARED TO A NET LOSS OF $41.0 MILLION