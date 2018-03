March 26 (Reuters) - Athenex Inc:

* ATHENEX, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MILLION TO $125 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍NET LOSS OF $28.4 MILLION VERSUS NET LOSS OF $40.1 MILLION

* ‍EXPECT TOPLINE DATA FOR PHASE III KX2-391 OINTMENT STUDIES TO BE AVAILABLE IN Q3 OF 2018​