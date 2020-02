BRIEF-Athenex, Inc. Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.28

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Athenex Inc:

* ATHENEX, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.28

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.31 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* EXPECTS 2020 YEAR-OVER-YEAR PRODUCT SALES GROWTH TO BE IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS

* PRODUCT SALES EXPECTED TO BE BACK-END LOADED IN 2020

* PRODUCT SALES 2020 GUIDANCE ACCOUNTS FOR DISCONTINUATION OF VASOPRESSIN SALES & SUSPENSION OF OPERATIONS AT TAIHAO API PLANT IN 2019

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $34.4 MILLION VERSUS $21.3 MILLION

* FINAL FDA MEETING FOR ORAL PACLITAXEL IN METASTATIC BREAST CANCER SCHEDULED FOR EARLY APRIL 2020