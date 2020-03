BRIEF-Athenex Inc's Operational Plans Continue To Remain On Track

March 13 (Reuters) - Athenex Inc:

* ATHENEX INC - OPERATIONAL PLANS CONTINUE TO REMAIN ON TRACK

* ATHENEX - ASSESSMENT IS, NDA SUBMISSION FOR ORAL PACLITAXEL, PRE-LAUNCH PREPARATIONS FOR ORAL PACLITAXEL, TIRBANIBULIN OINTMENT SHOULD NOT BE IMPACTED

* ATHENEX INC - INTERACTIONS WITH U.S. FDA AND OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITIES CURRENTLY REMAIN ON SCHEDULE

* ATHENEX INC - TAIHAO PLANT IS CONTINUING TO PRODUCE API FOR CLINICAL AND REGISTRATION NEEDS

* ATHENEX - CHINA OPERATIONS IN CHONGQING HAVE RESUMED IN FIRST WEEK OF MARCH IN ACCORDANCE WITH RECOMMENDATIONS BY LOCAL AUTHORITIES

* ATHENEX INC - CONSTRUCTION OF NEW API PLANT CONTINUES TO REMAIN ON SCHEDULE