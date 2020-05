Athenex Inc:

* ATHENEX PRESENTS INTERIM DATA FROM ORAL PACLITAXEL PHASE II STUDY IN CUTANEOUS ANGIOSARCOMA AT ASCO20 VIRTUAL SCIENTIFIC PROGRAM

* ATHENEX INC - INTERIM DATA SHOWED A CLINICAL BENEFIT RATE (CR+PR+SD) OF 100% IN 22 EVALUABLE PATIENTS

* ATHENEX INC - IN ORAL PACLITAXEL PHASE II STUDY COMPLETE RESPONSES WERE OBSERVED IN 27.3% OF PATIENTS