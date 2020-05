May 7 (Reuters) - Athenex Inc:

* ATHENEX, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.24

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.17 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* 2020 PRODUCT SALES GUIDANCE RE-AFFIRMED

* QTRLY REVENUE FROM PRODUCT SALES WERE $18.5 MILLION, DOWN 26%

* LIGHT OF CURRENT COVID-19 PANDEMIC, COMPANY HAS SOLD AND MAY CONTINUE TO SELL PRODUCTS THAT ARE USED TO TREAT COVID-19 PATIENTS