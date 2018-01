Jan 16 (Reuters) - Athenex Inc:

* ATHENEX RECEIVES POSITIVE FEEDBACK FROM FDA ON THE DESIGN OF PHASE III CLINICAL TRIAL FOR ORAXOL

* ATHENEX INC - SECOND INTERIM ANALYSIS OF ORAXOL PHASE III CLINICAL STUDY BASED ON 180 EVALUABLE PATIENTS IS PLANNED FOR MIDDLE OF 2018