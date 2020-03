March 30 (Reuters) - Athenex Inc:

* ATHENEX - ARRANGEMENT WITH CEO JOHNSON LAU, WHEREBY LAU TO RECEIVE OPTIONS TO BUY CO’S SHARES IN LIEU OF PORTION OF REMAINING BASE SALARY FOR 2020

* ATHENEX INC - LAU HAS ELECTED TO REDUCE HIS BASE SALARY FOR REMAINDER OF FISCAL 2020 TO $40,000 Source: (bit.ly/2QVnQy4) Further company coverage: