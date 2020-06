BRIEF-Athenex Says Entered Into $225 Million Senior Secured Loan Agreement

June 22 (Reuters) - Athenex Inc:

* ATHENEX INC - ON JUNE 19, ENTERED INTO $225 MILLION SENIOR SECURED LOAN AGREEMENT

* ATHENEX - FIRST TRANCHE OF LOANS BORROWED BY CO IS $100 MILLION

* ATHENEX - PORTION OF PROCEEDS OF FIRST TRANCHE OF LOANS WERE USED TO REPAY IN FULL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED LOAN

* ATHENEX INC - SENIOR SECURED LOANS UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT MATURE ON SIXTH ANNIVERSARY FROM CLOSING DATE

* ATHENEX - SENIOR SECURED LOANS UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT BEAR INTEREST AT A FIXED ANNUAL RATE OF 11.0%, PAYABLE QUARTERLY

* ATHENEX - IN LOAN AGREEMENT, CO GRANTED WARRANTS TO OAKTREE TO PURCHASE UP TO 908,393 SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK AT $12.63/SHARE