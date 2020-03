March 30 (Reuters) - Athens Insurance Services:

* ATHENS INSURANCE SERVICES SAYS INVESTIGATING A POTENTIAL INCIDENT THAT MAY HAVE AFFECTED CUSTOMERS

* ON OR AROUND SEPT. 17, 2019, BECAME AWARE OF POTENTIAL COMPROMISE TO 1 EMPLOYEE EMAIL ACCOUNT

* ULTIMATELY DETERMINED 1 EMAIL ACCOUNT EXPERIENCED UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS BETWEEN JULY 1, 2019 & SEPTEMBER 17, 2019

* NO INDICATION THAT ANY INFORMATION POTENTIALLY ACCESSED WAS MISUSED DURING INCIDENT