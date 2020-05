May 1 (Reuters) - Athersys Inc:

* ATHERSYS AND UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS CLEVELAND MEDICAL CENTER ANNOUNCE ACTIVATION OF FIRST CLINICAL SITE FOR MACOVIA STUDY

* ATHERSYS - UH CLEVELAND IS OPEN AS FIRST CLINICAL SITE FOR MACOVIA ADMINISTRATION FOR COVID-19 INDUCED ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME TRIAL