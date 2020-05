May 7 (Reuters) - Athersys Inc:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.10

* THERE WERE NO REVENUES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 COMPARED TO $1.4 MILLION

* AT MARCH 31, 2020, WE HAD $32.7 MILLION IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, COMPARED TO $35.0 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: