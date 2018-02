Feb 1 (Reuters) - Athersys Inc:

* ATHERSYS INC SAYS ON FEB 1, CO ENTERED INTO COMMON STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ASPIRE CAPITAL FUND - SEC FILING

* ATHERSYS INC - AS PER COMMON STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENT, ASPIRE CAPITAL COMMITTED TO PURCHASE UP TO AGGREGATE OF $100 MILLION OF SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK Source text: [bit.ly/2DT9BRY] Further company coverage: