April 9 (Reuters) - Athora Holding Ltd:

* ATHORA HOLDING LTD ANNOUNCES SALE OF OFFSHORE BOND PORTFOLIO TO SUBSIDIARY OF LIFE COMPANY CONSOLIDATION GROUP (LCCG)

* OFFSHORE BOND PORTFOLIO REPRESENTS ABOUT EUR 3 BLN OF AUM FOR ABOUT 7,000 UK-BASED CUSTOMERS

* SALE EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN FINAL QUARTER OF 2018, TERMS OF SALE NOT DISCLOSED

* SALE OF OFFSHORE BOND PORTFOLIO TO UTMOST IRELAND DAC