Jan 11 (Reuters) - ATHOS IMMOBILIEN AG:

* CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD WINFRIED SATTLEGGER TO COMPLETE FUNCTIONS AS CHAIRMAN AS OF 28.02

* SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBERS HIRSE, WAGNER AND WURM TO END THEIR MANDATE WITH EFFECT FROM FEB. 28, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)