22 days ago
BRIEF-ATI announces new long-term purchase agreement with Pratt & Whitney
#Market News
July 25, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-ATI announces new long-term purchase agreement with Pratt & Whitney

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Allegheny Technologies Inc

* ATI announces new long-term purchase agreement with Pratt & Whitney

* ‍For period 2017 to 2030, LTPA is expected to generate revenues in excess of $1 billion​

* For period 2017 to 2030, LTPA is expected to generate revenues in excess of $1 billion

* ‍LTPA, which builds on master terms agreement that co entered into with UTC last year, begins in 2017, continues for life of engine programs​

* Signed purchase agreement with Pratt & Whitney to supply isothermal forgings and nickel-based powder alloys for next-generation jet engines​

