BRIEF-ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment To Collective Bargaining Agreement

March 21 (Reuters) - Air Transport Services Group Inc :

* ATI PILOTS RATIFY AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT

* AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC - ‍AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDS FOR FOUR YEARS FROM DATE OF RATIFICATION​

* AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC - TERMS OF AMENDED AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED BY ATI

* AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES - ‍EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION​