BRIEF-ATI Says Identified That Limited Number Of Patients Of Some ATI Partners Were Affected By Data Incident

April 13 (Reuters) - ATI Holdings:

* ATI HOLDINGS - IDENTIFIED THAT LIMITED NUMBER OF PATIENTS OF SOME ATI PARTNERS WERE AFFECTED BY PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED DATA INCIDENT

* ATI HOLDINGS - FORENSIC INVESTIGATION CONFIRMED THAT NO OTHER ATI SYSTEMS WERE IMPACTED BY PHISHING ATTEMPTS

* ATI HOLDINGS - UNAUTHORIZED ACTOR MAY HAVE HAD ACCESS TO PATIENTS NAME, DATE OF BIRTH, DRIVER’S LICENSE OR STATE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER

* ATI HOLDINGS - UNAUTHORIZED ACTOR MAY HAVE HAD ACCESS TO PATIENTS’ SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBER, CREDIT CARD NUMBER, PATIENT IDENTIFICATION NUMBER

* ATI HOLDINGS - UNAUTHORIZED ACTOR MAY HAVE HAD ACCESS TO PATIENTS' MEDICARE/MEDICAID IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, AND/OR OTHER HEALTH INSURANCE INFORMATION