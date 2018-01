BRIEF-ATI ‍Signs Two New Long-Term Pricing Agreements With General Dynamics Land Systems​

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Allegheny Technologies Inc:

* ATI ANNOUNCES NEW LONG-TERM AGREEMENTS WITH GENERAL DYNAMICS LAND SYSTEMS

* ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍SIGNED TWO NEW LONG-TERM PRICING AGREEMENTS WITH GENERAL DYNAMICS LAND SYSTEMS​

* ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC - SIGNED AGREEMENTS ‍TO BE PREFERRED SUPPLIER OF TITANIUM PLATE FOR ABRAMS TANK AND AJAX SPECIALIST VEHICLE​

* ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC - REVENUE FROM TWO NEW LONG-TERM PRICING AGREEMENTS WILL TOTAL ABOUT $75 MILLION COMBINED OVER CONTRACT PERIODS

* ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC - ABRAMS LTPA RUNS THROUGH 2019 WHILE AJAX LTPA RUNS THROUGH 2021