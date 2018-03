BRIEF-ATI To Expand Aerospace Iso-Thermal Forging Capacity

March 22 (Reuters) - Allegheny Technologies Inc:

* ATI TO EXPAND AEROSPACE ISO-THERMAL FORGING CAPACITY

* ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INVESTMENT TO EXPAND ITS ISO-THERMAL FORGING AND HEAT TREATING CAPACITIES​

* ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍INVESTMENT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS TO COMPLETE AND FULLY QUALIFY FOR AEROSPACE-RELATED PRODUCTION​

* ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍SELF-FUNDED, MULTI-YEAR EXPANSION OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MILLION REPRESENTS ATI’S FOURTH ISO-THERMAL PRESS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: