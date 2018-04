BRIEF-Atico Mining Says Unit Received Notice Of Claim From Administrative Tribunal Of Cundinamarca

April 26 (Reuters) - Atico Mining Corp:

* ATICO MINING - UNIT RECEIVED NOTICE OF CLAIM FROM ADMINISTRATIVE TRIBUNAL OF CUNDINAMARCA RELATED TO PAYMENT OF ROYALTIES ON PAST COPPER PRODUCTION

* ATICO MINING CORP - CLAIM THAT COMPANY HAS NOW RECEIVED FROM TRIBUNAL IN COLOMBIA IS IN AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY US$5 MILLION PLUS INTEREST AND FEES

* ATICO MINING CORP - HAS BEEN ADVISED BY ITS COLOMBIAN LEGAL COUNSEL THAT SUCH CLAIMS MAY TAKE UP TO 10 YEARS TO REACH A RESOLUTION