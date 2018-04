April 26 (Reuters) - Atico Mining Corp:

* ATICO PRODUCES 5.48 MILLION POUNDS OF CU AND 2,825 OUNCES OF AU IN FIRST QUARTER 2018

* ATICO MINING CORP QTRLY AVERAGE PROCESSED TONNES PER DAY OF 812, NO SIGNIFICANT CHANGE OVER Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)