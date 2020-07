July 6 (Reuters) - ATIF Holdings Ltd:

* ATIF HOLDINGS LIMITED REPORTS 6.6% STAKE IN AEROCENTURY CORP AS OF JUNE 30 - SEC FILING

* ATIF HOLDINGS LIMITED SAYS ACQUIRED AEROCENTURY SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BECAUSE BELIEVES ITS UNDERVALUED - SEC FILING Source text: [bit.ly/2ZXf86v] (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)