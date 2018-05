May 8 (Reuters) - Atkore International Group Inc:

* ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF CEO JOHN WILLIAMSON; WILLIAM WALTZ NAMED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND SUCCESSOR TO WILLIAMSON

* ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP - JOHN WILLIAMSON, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, WILL RETIRE AT END OF ATKORE'S FISCAL YEAR ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2018