BRIEF-Atkore International says it ‍has implemented a realignment of its segment financial reporting structure​

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Atkore International Group Inc

* Atkore International Group Inc says it ‍has implemented a realignment of its segment financial reporting structure​

* Atkore International Group Inc says the ‍realignment had no impact on co’s previously reported consolidated net sales, operating income, net income or eps

* Atkore International Group Inc says it ‍will apply impact of the changes to all periods presented in its annual report on form 10-k for fy 2017​ Source text: [bit.ly/2lFn2At] Further company coverage: