April 28 (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure group Atlantia says in a presentation:

* HAS PROPOSED A 2.9 BILLION EURO SETTLEMENT TO GOVERNMENT OVER CONCESSION - SLIDE

* ESTIMATES FALL IN REVENUE OF 3 BILLION EUROS DUE TO MOTORWAY-AIRPORT TRAFFIC FALL CAUSED BY COVID-19 - SLIDE

* PLANS 2 BILLION EUROS SAVINGS TO MITIGATE COVID-19 IMPACT - SLIDE