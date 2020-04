BRIEF-Atlantia FY Net Profit EUR 136 Mln

April 28 (Reuters) - Atlantia SpA:

* FY TRAFFIC ON ITALIAN MOTORWAYS UP 0.7%

* ON COVID-19, RESTRICTIONS ON MOVEMENT IMPOSED BY GOVERNMENTS HAD AN IMPACT ON VOLUMES OF TRAFFIC USING MOTORWAYS AND AIRPORTS OPERATED UNDER CONCESSION BY GROUP

* ON COVID-19, AIRPORTS HAVE BEEN HIT WORSE THAN MOTORWAYS

* SEES PRELIM SENSITIVITY ANALYSIS ESTIMATES AVERAGE ANNUAL DECLINE IN MOTORWAY TRAFFIC OF APPROX 30% AND IN AIRPORT TRAFFIC OF APPROX 50%

* SEES POTENTIAL REDUCTION IN 2020 REVENUE OF AROUND EUR 3 BILLION COMPARED TO 2019

* ON COVID-19, DECLINE IN TRAFFIC HAVE A SERIOUS IMPACT ON ABILITY OF GROUP COMPANIES TO GENERATE SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND PLANNED INVESTMENT AND TO SERVICE THEIR DEBT

* SEES POTENTIAL REDUCTION IN OPERATING CASH FLOW AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF EUR 2 BILLION

* OUTLOOK, IT IS NOT AT THE MOMENT POSSIBLE TO PREDICT HOW THE SITUATION WILL DEVELOP OR HOW LONG IT WILL TAKE TO RETURN TO PRE-EXISTING LEVELS OF TRAFFIC AND OF ACTIVITY

* RESULTS FOR H2 2020 ARE EXPECTED TO INCLUDE CONTRIBUTION OF MEXICAN GROUP RED DE CARRETERAS DE OCCIDENTE (RCO) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)