March 14 (Reuters) - Italian toll road operator Atlantia says:

* CONTINUES TO HAVE RIGHT TO EXERCISE, WITHIN NEXT 10 DAYS OR UNTIL MARCH 23, A CALL OPTION ON PART OR ALL OF ABERTIS INFRAESTRUCTURAS INVESTMENT IN CELLNEX TELECOM SA

* UNDER OPTION COULD BUY 29.9 PERCENT OR 34 PERCENT OF CELLNEX

* UNDER OPTION CAN BUY CELLNEX SHARES IN RANGE OF 21.2 EUROS AND 21.5 EUROS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)