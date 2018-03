BRIEF-Atlantia Says Has Call Option On Part Or All Of Abertis Stake in Cellnex

March 15 (Reuters) - Atlantia:

* ATLANTIA SAYS ABERTIS DEAL INCLUDES ITS RIGHT TO REQUEST WITHIN TEN DAYS OF THE DATE OF DEAL SIGNATURE THE APPROPRIATE ACTIONS TO BE TAKEN FOR SALE BY ABERTIS OF ALL OR PART OF ITS 34% STAKE IN CELLNEX TELECOM

* SAYS PRICE OF SALE OF CELLNEX SHARES TO BE BETWEEN 21.20 EURO/SHARE AND 21.50 EURO/SHARE

* SAYS PARTICIPATION TO BE TRANSMITTED WILL BE OF 29.9 PERCENT OR 34 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF CELLNEX Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)