April 4 (Reuters) - Italian motorway operator Atlantia says:

* INTENDS TO EXERCISE OPTION TO SELL ABERTIS’S 29.9 PERCENT STAKE IN TOWER COMPANY CELLNEX TO HOLDING COMPANY EDIZIONE

* INTENDS TO SELL THE CELLNEX STAKE TO EDIZIONE PROVIDED NO IMPROVED OFFERS ARE RECEIVED BY APRIL 16 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)