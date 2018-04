April 3 (Reuters) - Atlantic Acquisition Corp:

* FORMER SHAREHOLDERS OF HF WILL RECEIVE ABOUT 19.97 MILLION SHARES OF ATLANTIC COMMON STOCK AS CONSIDERATION FOR MERGER

* UPON DEAL CLOSING UNIT WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO HF, RESULTING IN HF BECOMING A WHOLLY OWNED UNIT OF CO

* AFTER CLOSING OF DEAL, CO'S S BOARD TO CONSIST OF NO MORE THAN 7 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM WILL BE DESIGNATED BY HF