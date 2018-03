March 26 (Reuters) - Atlantic American Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END RESULTS FOR 2017 AND DECLARES 2018 ANNUAL DIVIDEND

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.12

* ATLANTIC AMERICAN QTRLY ‍TOTAL REVENUE $48.8 MILLION VERSUS $40 MILLION

* ATLANTIC AMERICAN - ‍PREMIUMS FOR Q4 OF 2017 INCREASED 10.6% TO $40.3 MILLION

* ATLANTIC AMERICAN - Q4 ‍PREMIUMS INCREASED PRIMARILY DUE TO PREMIUM GROWTH IN MEDICARE SUPPLEMENT LINE OF BUSINESS IN LIFE AND HEALTH OPERATION​