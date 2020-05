May 11 (Reuters) - Atlantic American Corp:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.40

* TOTAL INSURANCE PREMIUMS INCREASED 1.7% TO $45.6 MILLION IN CURRENT YEAR QUARTER COMPARED TO $44.8 MILLION IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $39.4 MILLION VERSUS $55 MILLION