Aug 14 (Reuters) - Macquarie Infrastructure Corp-

* Atlantic Aviation enters into agreement to acquire Orion Jet Center

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corp - ‍terms of transaction were not disclosed.​

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corp - ‍closing of transaction is expected in Q3 of 2017​

* Macquarie Infrastructure-co's ‍atlantic aviation unit entered agreement to purchase assets of Orion Jet Center at Miami-opa locka executive airport​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: