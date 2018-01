BRIEF-Atlantic Capital Bancshares Reports q4 Loss Per Share $0.59

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc:

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.59

* ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES - TAX REFORM LEGISLATION RESULTED IN REDUCTION OF VALUE OF CO‘S DEFERRED TAX ASSET & INCREASE IN TAX EXPENSE OF $17.4 MILLION IN Q4

* ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES - CO PLANS ADDITIONAL SEVERANCE EXPENSE IN Q1 2018 FROM REDUCTION OF STAFF & CLOSING OF CO‘S CHARLOTTE LOAN PRODUCTION OFFICE

* NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED TO $21.1 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017 FROM $20.3 MILLION IN Q3 OF 2017

* ANTICIPATES CONSOLIDATION OF TWO BRANCHES IN CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE DURING Q1 OF 2018