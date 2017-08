July 11 (Reuters) - Atlantic Leaf Properties Ltd:

* Assets under management remained unchanged for the quarter ended May, generating an average yield of 7.3 pct

* Qtrly adjusted headline earnings per share of 2.31 pence versus 2.34 pence year ago

* Remains on track to achieve distribution of 9.00 GBP pence per share for full year to Feb. 28, 2018