April 19 (Reuters) - Atlantic Leaf Properties Ltd:

* IN YEAR ENDED FEB 28, 2018, ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT INCREASED TO GBP352 MILLION FROM GBP304 MILLION IN 2017

* ANNOUNCE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 4.6 GBP PENCE PER SHARE FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2018

* FORECAST DISTRIBUTION FOR 2018/19 FINANCIAL YEAR IS 9.55 GBP PENCE PER SHARE

* FY REVENUE OF GBP 24.1 MILLION VERSUS GBP 21.3 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: