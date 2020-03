BRIEF-Atlantic Leaf Properties Says Is Within Its Loan Covenants

March 31 (Reuters) - Atlantic Leaf Properties Ltd:

* BUSINESS UPDATE

* IS WITHIN ITS LOAN COVENANTS AND HAS SUBSTANTIAL HEADROOM IN OUR INTEREST COVER AND DEBT SERVICE COVER RATIOS

* COLLECTED 85% OF RENT DUE THIS QUARTER, OF WHICH PORTION (10%), BEEN AGREED TO BE COLLECTED MONTHLY INSTEAD OF QUARTERLY

* EXPECT TO COLLECT A FURTHER 5% OF RENT DUE IN FORTHCOMING WEEK

* EXPECT TO COLLECT A FURTHER 5% OF RENT DUE IN FORTHCOMING WEEK. REMAINING 10% OF RENT REMAINS DUE

* FORECASTED OPERATIONAL CASH OUTFLOWS INCLUDING INTEREST BUT EXCLUDING CAPEX & DEBT REPAYMENTS FOR FY ABOUT GBP 10 MILLION

* HAVE RECEIVED QUOTES FOR CONVERSION OF PETERBOROUGH PROPERTY TO A MULTI LET OFFICE BLOCK