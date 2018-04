BRIEF-Atlantic Power Corp Announces Repricing Of APLP Holdings Term Loan And Revolver

April 19 (Reuters) - Atlantic Power Corp:

* ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES REPRICING OF APLP HOLDINGS TERM LOAN AND REVOLVER

* ATLANTIC POWER - REPRICING OF $510 MILLION SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN, $200 MILLION SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AT ITS UNIT

* ATLANTIC POWER CORP - EXPECTS TO REALIZE INTEREST COST SAVINGS IN 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $2.1 MILLION, BEFORE TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS

* ATLANTIC POWER CORP - COMBINED SAVINGS OF THREE REPRICING TRANSACTIONS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.1 MILLION OVER TERMS OF FACILITIES

* ATLANTIC POWER CORP - COMPANY EXPECTS TO RECORD FEES RELATED TO THE TRANSACTION IN Q2 OF 2018