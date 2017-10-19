FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Atlantic Power Corp announces repricing of APLP Holdings term loan
#Market News
October 19, 2017 / 9:23 PM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Atlantic Power Corp announces repricing of APLP Holdings term loan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Atlantic Power Corp

* Atlantic Power Corporation announces repricing of APLP holdings term loan and revolver and repayment of Piedmont project debt

* Atlantic Power Corp - repricing of $563 million senior secured term loan and $200 million senior secured revolving credit facility at its unit

* Atlantic Power Corp - ‍as a result of the repricing, company expects to realize interest cost savings in 2018 of approximately $4 million​

* Atlantic Power Corp -‍ combined savings of both repricing transactions is expected to be approximately $33 million over terms of facilities​

* Atlantic Power - ‍cumulative savings through maturity dates of term loan and revolver are estimated to be approximately $15 million​

* Atlantic Power Corp - on October 12​, co ‍repaid $54.6 million non-recourse project debt outstanding at its piedmont plant

* Atlantic Power - ‍decision to repay Piedmont maturity from discretionary cash brings total debt repayment expected in 2017 to approximately $166 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
