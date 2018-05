BRIEF-Atlantic Power Corp Reports Q1 EPS $0.12

May 3 (Reuters) - Atlantic Power Corp:

* ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION RELEASES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* ATLANTIC POWER CORP - REAFFIRMED 2018 PROJECT ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE

* ATLANTIC POWER CORP - BEGAN MAJOR GAS TURBINE OUTAGE AT MANCHIEF PROJECT IN MID-APRIL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO RUN THROUGH LATE MAY

* ATLANTIC POWER CORP - EXPECTS OUTAGE TO REDUCE PROJECT ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR MANCHIEF BY APPROXIMATELY $7 MILLION IN Q2 OF 2018

* ATLANTIC POWER CORP - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.12