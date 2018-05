May 23 (Reuters) - Atlantic Gold Corp:

* ATLANTIC REPORTS Q1 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ATLANTIC GOLD CORP - Q1 PRODUCTION OF 18,183 OUNCES

* ATLANTIC GOLD CORP - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED C$0.01

* ATLANTIC GOLD CORP - QTRLY REVENUE CAD$12.9 MILLION

* ATLANTIC GOLD CORP - ON TRACK TO MEET ANNUAL PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE