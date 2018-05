May 14 (Reuters) - Atlantica Yield PLC:

* ATLANTICA YIELD REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY BASIC LOSS PER SHARE $0.05

* CAFD GENERATION AMOUNTED TO $43.0 MILLION AT QUARTER-END, ON TRACK TO MEET YEARLY GUIDANCE FOR 2018