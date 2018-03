BRIEF-Atlantica Yield Reports Qtrly Basic Loss Per Share $1.54

March 7 (Reuters) - Atlantica Yield Plc:

* ATLANTICA YIELD REPORTS FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ATLANTICA YIELD PLC - INITIATING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 WITH AN EXPECTED FURTHER ADJUSTED EBITDA IN RANGE OF $770 MILLION TO $820 MILLION

* ATLANTICA YIELD PLC SEES ‍ 2018 CAFD IN RANGE OF $170 MILLION TO $190 MILLION​

* ATLANTICA YIELD PLC - QTRLY BASIC LOSS PER SHARE $1.54

* ATLANTICA YIELD PLC - ‍ REGARDING DIVIDEND, TARGET AN 80 PERCENT PAY-OUT RATIO ON AN ANNUAL BASIS​

* ATLANTICA YIELD PLC QTRLY ‍REVENUE $233.2 MILLION VERSUS $208.85 MILLION

* ATLANTICA YIELD PLC - ‍WILL DEPLOY IN SHORT TERM SOME OF AVAILABLE CASH ON HAND AT CORPORATE LEVEL ON ACCRETIVE DEALS

* ATLANTICA YIELD - ‍ PLAN TO PURCHASE CERTAIN DOLLAR DENOMINATED TRANCHES OF OWN PROJECT DEBT IN SOUTH AMERICA, FOR $25 MILLION TO $40 MILLION IN H1 2018​

* ATLANTICA YIELD PLC - ‍SET A DIVIDEND PER SHARE GROWTH TARGET OF 8-10% COMPOUNDED ANNUAL GROWTH RATE THROUGH 2022​

* ATLANTICA YIELD PLC - ‍ROFO AGREEMENTS WITH AAGES AND ABENGOA ARE EXPECTED TO BE PRIMARY SOURCE OF ACCRETIVE GROWTH​

* ATLANTICA YIELD PLC - ‍EXPECT TO DELIVER DOUBLE-DIGIT CAGR IN DIVIDENDS PER SHARE THROUGH 2019 WITH EXISTING PORTFOLIO​

* ATLANTICA YIELD - EXPECT TO BE OFFERED CONTRACTED ASSETS REPRESENTING BETWEEN $600 & $800 MILLION IN EQUITY VALUE IN NEXT 2-3 YRS​ FROM ‍ROFO AGREEMENTS

* ATLANTICA YIELD PLC - ‍HAVE AGREED TO DISCUSS PERIODICALLY WITH ALGONQUIN POSSIBILITY OF DROPPING DOWN CERTAIN ASSETS INTO ATLANTICA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: