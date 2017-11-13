FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 13, 2017 / 2:00 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Atlantica Yield says qtrly ‍basic EPS attributable to Abengoa $0.30​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Atlantica Yield Plc-

* Atlantica Yield reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly revenue $292 million versus $295.3 mln‍​

* Atlantica Yield Plc - ‍on November 10, 2017, board of directors approved a dividend of $0.29 per share​

* Atlantica Yield Plc - ‍a dividend of $0.29 per share, represents an increase of 12% from prior quarter and 78% increase from Q3 of 2016​

* Atlantica Yield Plc - qtrly ‍basic earnings per share attributable to Abengoa Yield Plc $0.30​

* Atlantica Yield - ‍ Abengoa has communicated it intends to sell its remaining 16.5% stake in Atlantica over upcoming months in a private transaction​

* Atlantica Yield Plc - ‍ Algonquin has an option to purchase Abengoa’s remaining stake in Atlantica until March 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

