BRIEF-Atlas Air Worldwide Q3 loss $0.96/shr from continuing operations

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc

* Atlas Air Worldwide reports third-quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.08 from continuing operations

* Q3 loss per share $0.96 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 adjusted income from continuing operations, net of taxes, to grow by high-single-digit to low-double-digit percent

* Aircraft maintenance expense in 2017 should total about $275 million, depreciation, amortization expected to total about $165 million​

* Expects ‍2017 core capital expenditures, excluding aircraft & engine purchases, to total about $75 million to $80 million​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.82, revenue view $2.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: