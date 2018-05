BRIEF-Atlas Air Worldwide Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.37 From Continuing Operations

May 3 (Reuters) - Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc:

* ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE REPORTS STRONG FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS GROWTH, INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS OUTLOOK

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE MORE THAN $2.5 BILLION

* Q1 REVENUE $590 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $555.8 MILLION

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.86 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.57 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS - “WITH DEMAND WE ARE SEEING FOR OUR AIRCRAFT AND SERVICES, WE NOW EXPECT OUR REVENUE TO EXCEED $2.5 BILLION IN 2018”

* ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS - ANTICIPATE FY18 ADJUSTED NET INCOME WILL GROW BY A LOW- TO MID-30% LEVEL VERSUS 2017, UP FROM CO’S PRIOR OUTLOOK OF MID-20% GROWTH

* ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS - CORE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, WHICH EXCLUDE AIRCRAFT AND ENGINE PURCHASES, ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL ABOUT $100 TO $110 MILLION FOR 2018

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.76, REVENUE VIEW $2.48 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S